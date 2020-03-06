Chrissy Teigen opens up about raising her son as the ‘ultimate feminist’

Mompreneur and wife to John Legend Chrissy Teigen is the latest cover star for Glamour Magazine and spoke about her parenting journey and her children.

In an interview, Chrissy spoke about the importance of raising her son Miles to be the “ultimate feminist”.

Chrissy needs to raise a child that not only loves but also respects women. According to Crissy, this is what an ultimate feminist is and this is what the future should look like.

John and Chrissy have made a conscious parenting decision to not fall victim to the trap of treating certain subjects as taboo in their household. Naming body parts, for instance, is one such instance. Chrissy called it “silly” how taboo naming male and female genitalia is for some parents.

They have both been very intentional in how they raise their son and daughter.

