Parenty recommends: Chicco Move ‘n Grow Happy Hippy Walker (9 -24 months)

Calling all parents whose kids are transitioning from baby to toddler! We have found the perfect help to get your kids well on their way and moving.

The Chicco Move ‘n Grow Happy Hippy Walker. Helps the child to take the first steps safely and in a fun way. The cute Happy Hippy bus has a vintage and colourful style and can be used in two game modes. Suitable from 9 months upwards and battery operated and helps little one refine their motor skills.

With an activity centre that keeps your child engaged whilst walking, the walker comes with sturdy, non-slip wheels and a firm handle. Engaging add ons such as a mirror, rolling ball, rattle and moving flower, this primary coloured walker is designed with a child psychologist to best help with your child’s development.

The large wheels ensures safety, while the activities at the front of the walker ensures children’s manual co-ordination is stimulated and developed and is perfect for 9 -24 months.

Available at Babies R Us, Takealot and various other retailers selling for between R600-R700.

