Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new pic of Archie – he’s grown so much!

As part of a social media post that was a roundup of their highlights for 2019, the couple showed a recent pic of seven month old Archie. The little boy looks cute and so much older in his dad’s arms. You’ll remember that Archie first proper public debit was in South Africa during their recent tour of our county during which they, along with Archie net Archbishop Desmond Tutu. More recently the couple have recently made headlines for stepping away from their royal titles and duties to opt for a normal family life in Canada.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.