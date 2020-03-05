Being a parent 5.3.2020 05:00 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new pic of Archie – he’s grown so much!

In this file photo taken on January 07, 2020 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after her visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP

As part of a social media post that was a roundup of their highlights for 2019, the couple showed a recent pic of seven month old Archie. The little boy looks cute and so much older in his dad’s arms. You’ll remember that Archie first proper public debit was in South Africa during their recent tour of our county during which they, along with Archie net Archbishop Desmond Tutu. More recently the couple have recently made headlines for stepping away from their royal titles and duties to opt for a normal family life in Canada.

