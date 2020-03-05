WATCH: North West performs on stage with dad Kanye

The first daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems to be taking after her father judging by her impressive first ever performance at the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. The little girl rapped as the models dressed in her dads latest creations for his Yeezy fashion label strutted along the catwalk. Fans shared their excitement at her performance and mom Kim was very proud and tweeted, “I’m so proud of my Northie !! Her 1st performance had me in tears. She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Season 8 fashion show.”

North performed a remix of a song by Instagram famous child ZaZa and after not initially giving credit to the inst star Kim posted an apology on the platform saying to ZaZa, ” We love you. North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa. Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa songs was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. We would love for the girls to meet soon.”

