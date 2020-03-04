ShutSADown – How will it affect schools?

The organisers of #ShutSADown, a pressure group formed by South Africans on Facebook to bring awareness to extreme violence and crime in South Africa and follows a similar trend to the #IamStaying Facebook group is planning on “shutting the country down” through a mass, countrywide stay-away from work, school and other public activities during 2 and 3 June, 2020.

The group was formed by South Africans protesting the extreme violence and crime in South Africa, consists of 173,000 members with the numbers rising. Organiser Morne Swart said: “My fellow South Africans, we have a responsibility to provide our children with a future. A future free of hatred and crime, rape and murder. A future that will bring joy and happiness to them.”

On what will happen, founder and main organiser, Swart added: “The government don’t care. We, the South African people are tired of begging, and will now take action, and we WILL speak very clearly to the South African government and to the international community.

“We will protest by shutting SA down. No work, no school, nothing. Our children are more important than a days work. Let’s shut SA down. And if they don’t listen, we will shut South Africa down for two days, and then three days.”

