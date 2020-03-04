Itumeleng Khune is dad goals in this Insta pic!

Soccer star Itumeleng Khune made it a feel-good Wednesday with this adorable pic of him feeding his newborn daughter Amogelang with the caption “Best feeling ever”.

Fans also shared in his joy and commented on how the baby was “his best award ever”. The newborn is his baby with wife Sphelele Makhunga, who has already shared that she’s ready for more babies. It looks like so is Khune.

READ: New mom Sphelele Makhunga, Itumeleng Khune’s wife reveals, “I want three kids”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.