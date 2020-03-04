Being a parent 4.3.2020 12:30 pm

Itumeleng Khune is dad goals in this Insta pic!

Parenty staff
Soccer star shares adorable baby feeding pic with fans.

Soccer star Itumeleng Khune made it a feel-good Wednesday with this adorable pic of him feeding his newborn daughter Amogelang with the caption “Best feeling ever”.

Fans also shared in his joy and commented on how the baby was “his best award ever”. The newborn is his baby with wife Sphelele Makhunga, who has already shared that she’s ready for more babies. It looks like so is Khune.

View this post on Instagram

Best feeling ever ❤️????????

A post shared by itukhune32???????? (@itukhune32) on

READ: New mom Sphelele Makhunga, Itumeleng Khune’s wife reveals, “I want three kids”

