Grandmas of Instagram that we can’t get enough of

They get to pressure people to have grandchildren. Then they walk away and don’t help you buy nappies. They get to cuddle cute babies. Then they get to sleep soundly while you wake up for what feels like the twentieth feed of the night. They get to feed them sugar all day and have cute conversations with them when they get to be toddlers. Then they send them home and you get to deal with toddlers who are five minutes to bouncing off the walls. These people are grandmas to grandchildren but this unique group are far from fitting the word grandmas and are glammas. These are the most glamourous glammas of Instagram.

Tina Lawson

She is the mama of the biggest star in the world Beyonce and is a glamorous Ivy Parker wearing glamma to Blue Ivy, the twins and sister Solange’s son Juelz. She’s been said that looking at pics of these always cuties cheers her up.

Lynn Forbes

Kairo is not only part of the cutest kids if Instagram, but her grandma is one of the glammas of these streets as well. Glamma Forbes is always camera ready for a cute pic or glamorous shoot with cute Kairo.

Lauryn Hill

It is hard to believe that the Miss Lauryn Hill’s Zion of her famous To Zion song is all grown up and made the singer a glamma when he had a son called Zephaniah. Cute!

Nene Leakes

This Real Housewives of Atlanta star is the fabulous glamma to little girl called Bri’Asia, daughter to Nene’s eldest son Bryson. Must be REAL nice to call Nene glamma.

Diana Ross

Glamma and musical icon Diana Ross’s family are adorable. They are mixed-ish and super cool. The singer is glamma to three grandchildren Raif, Callaway Lane and Jagger snow. They are her son Ross’ children with singer song writer Ashlee Simpson.

Marjorie Harvey

Steve Harvey’s beautiful wife is also the glamourous glamma to two grandaughters Elle and Rose plus grandson Ezra. Her husband has recently shared that his wife definitely enjoys the grandparent role much more that he does.

Modiehi Thulo (Boity Thulo mom, Glamma to Asante and Sana)

She’s not a glamma in the true sense of the word but her love for rapper Boity’s little pups Asante and Sana ( the rapper calls these pups her first born son and daughter) gets her a spot in the glammas hall of fame. Plus she saved Asante’s life when the dog had an allergic reaction to a bee sting and nearly died. These pups and their glamma are totes amazing!

