SA mom crowdfunds to get son into private school

This South African mom has gone to the lengths of crowdfunding to get her child into the private schooling system. The report in the Sowetan details how Gladys Sethole, identifying her sons smarts and his keen interest in AI and robotics, started to crowdfund to be able to take her son to a Western Cape private school.

“Miguel has the ability to count up to 1,000 in multiples, he has a sharp memory that he is able to spell most words he has seen or read and he speaks English eloquently,” wrote Sethole in a post on Backabuddy.

She is aiming to raise R93,000 to send her son,Miguel Tawanda Gwenzi, to Curro Durbanville, which offers robotics and mechatronics from grade R students up to high school.

Sethole says, “This year I decided it is now time for him to join the mainstream schooling system, where he can be involved in engagement learning with peers of his age at a school that offers individual schooling support that he so much needs. He was accepted and enrolled right away,” said Sethole.

“The young man is very creative and loves building electronic cars, robots and mechanical devices. His dream, he says, is to build a vehicle that can fly, so that he doesn’t have to sit in traffic. We believe in his ability to achieve this dream.”

Sethole also adds that the private school is better placed to groom her child’s talent. “The independent school’s small classes allow for more one-on-one interaction with the teacher. This as he has “irregular concentration patterns” that require “constant attention”.”

So far R2500 has been raised toward this mom and son’s dream.

