Rolene Strauss doesn’t feel like herself anymore

Rolene, who has just welcomed her second baby a few weeks ago, says, ” This has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult times in my health and fitness journey. I think pregnancy is one of the most wonderful and memorable experiences one can have. I am so extremely grateful for the blessing of being able to give birth to our second son. Pregnancy is also what I like to call an out of body experience. Some mommies might agree with me but with an almost three week old baby i still don’t feel like myself. I am not even sure what the self is anymore.”

Alongside the image of herself at the gym Rolene also shared how she’s looking back at old fitness images of herself and admits, “My body has changed in ways I couldn’t imagine. My life changed. I changed.” The former Miss South Africa shared that she’s going to tackle this period of her life like a new adventure of rediscovery.

