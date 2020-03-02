Listen: What would you do if you had an extra 24 hours?

As moms, time is one of our most precious commodities. It’s simply something we can never have enough of, right?

Mostly we just want it to slow down, other times we want to duplicate it (or ourselves).

So this week on The Great Equalizer, Sam and Charlene ponder the BS nonsense that is a Leap Day. In case you missed it, 29 February has come and gone, folks. A whole 24 extra hours this year. Did you feel it? No? Us neither.

So basically, we spend this episode fantasising about what we would do if we were gifted 24 sweet, sweet hours. We’ve also set up some perfect-world parameters. Money? No probs. Kids? There if you want them, but well taken care of if you don’t. Sleep also isn’t an issue, unless you want it to be. P.S. In this episode we also answer a sex question from a listener and get some expert insight from Dr Jireh Serfontein. We’d welcome more mail from you lovelies!

