Pearl Thusi and daughters look amazing on the red carpet at Queen Sono premiere

At the launch of Queen Sono, lead actress Pearl Thusi reminded mothers everywhere why being a girl mom is super cool.

As we know, when given the platform, Pearl never disappoints. She showed up to the launch draped in a beautiful ensemble, and her two dates, Thando and Okuhle dressed to complement her look.

Pearl’s youngest daughter, Okuhle, wore a black suit like a true date and had the cutest little smile.

The two girls rocked their beautiful afros at the launch.

Pearl captioned the photo “a moment to never be forgotten”.

Queen Sono is currently airing on Netflix

