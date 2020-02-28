6 yummy sandwich alternatives for your child’s lunch box

If the sarmies you’re packing are coming home untouched each day, it’s probably time that you mix it up!

Here are six yummy sandwich alternatives to try:

1. Make sure that your child’s lunch box includes energy-boosting protein by packing pieces of biltong and dried wors in! The South African go-to braai and camping snack is also a firm favourite amongst kids and makes for a great handheld snack!

2. Unpeeled fruits often come home bruised, warm and untouched. Colourful fruit kebabs (think watermelon, melon and spanspek or apple, banana, strawberry combos) on the other hand, are interesting, enticing and far more likely to be eaten!

3. Tasty dips are a great way to trick kids into eating more veggies! Try pairing carrot, celery and cucumber sticks with hummus, tzatziki or cottage cheese (another great source of protein!)

4. A chicken and salad-filled wrap or quesadilla is a healthier (less soggier) alternative to bread.

5. Don’t overlook dinner leftovers – as they often make great lunches! Think roast chicken wraps or salads, mince quesadillas or crunchy pasta salads!

6. Create a non-sarmie sarmie (no, that’s not a typo) with cold meat roll-ups. Roll cooked ham or salami around grated cheese or cream cheese!

