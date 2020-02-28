Being a parent 28.2.2020 10:00 am

KwaZulu-Natal eight year old denied entry into school for two years

Parenty staff
KwaZulu-Natal eight year old denied entry into school for two years

Two years later than he should’ve started school Wandile finally started school this year.

The lack of a birth certificate has led Wandile Shelembe to start  grade one at eight years old.  Three schools in his area of Ntuzuma refused him entry citing his lack of a birth certificate leading to a situation where he has never set foot in a school despite having  finished creche in 2018 as reported by GroundUp.

The little boy doesn’t have this document due to their house being destroyed in a fire in July 2018, along with their documents. His sister managed to get access to an  immunisation card and received entry into a school.  His mom Londiwe Mnguni says, “I tried everything in my power as a parent to make sure he get into school, but all my efforts were fruitless. He used to cry his lungs out everytime he saw his sister go to school.”

Last year the Grahamstown High Court made it unconstitutional to deny any child without documents, whether they be South African or not, entry into school. Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi stated that Wandile would get entry into Faith Mlaba Primary School which is close to Wandile’s home. “The child will be in class while the issue of the birth certificate is being sorted out,’ explains Mahlambi.

FAST FACT:

Minister of Education Angie Motshekga issued a circular to all heads of provincial education departments, heads of provincial governance sections, district directors, school governing bodies, school principals and governing body associations, telling schools to follow the order of the High Court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tips for creating more time for yourself mom! 27.2.2020
IN PICS: Bontle Modiselle post baby body is truly inspirational! 26.2.2020
See why this poster for anti-vaccinations is false 24.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 