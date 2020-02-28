KwaZulu-Natal eight year old denied entry into school for two years

The lack of a birth certificate has led Wandile Shelembe to start grade one at eight years old. Three schools in his area of Ntuzuma refused him entry citing his lack of a birth certificate leading to a situation where he has never set foot in a school despite having finished creche in 2018 as reported by GroundUp.

The little boy doesn’t have this document due to their house being destroyed in a fire in July 2018, along with their documents. His sister managed to get access to an immunisation card and received entry into a school. His mom Londiwe Mnguni says, “I tried everything in my power as a parent to make sure he get into school, but all my efforts were fruitless. He used to cry his lungs out everytime he saw his sister go to school.”

Last year the Grahamstown High Court made it unconstitutional to deny any child without documents, whether they be South African or not, entry into school. Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi stated that Wandile would get entry into Faith Mlaba Primary School which is close to Wandile’s home. “The child will be in class while the issue of the birth certificate is being sorted out,’ explains Mahlambi.

FAST FACT:

Minister of Education Angie Motshekga issued a circular to all heads of provincial education departments, heads of provincial governance sections, district directors, school governing bodies, school principals and governing body associations, telling schools to follow the order of the High Court.

