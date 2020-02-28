Mommy Blogger Modern Zulu Mom answers our mom questions

In between being a mommy of three, Mommy Blogger and a career woman, Thando of Modern Zulu Mom found some time to answer our mom questions. Check how her mommy journey has been so far and what has stood out for her.

Being a mom is…

a fulfilling and life-changing experience. It’s beautiful, raw and unpredictable.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he…

had greens (solid-food) for the first time – nappy explosion!

My advice to other moms would be…

for them to be kinder to themselves and to other moms. We won’t know or do everything perfectly all the time.

When our children see us making mistakes, they learn too and other moms are not your competition.

My favourite part about being a mom is…

the unconditional love that I get. Our home feels like the safest and warmest space in the world.

My biggest mom guilt is when…

I realize that i might have been too harsh with my tone of voice. Words can be hurtful to little people.

My success as a parent is measured by…

genuinely happy children, who laugh A LOT and are comfortable to be themselves regardless of who else is in the room.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…

your best is good enough.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is...

respect. Without it, we can’t be kind, sympathetic or good to others.

My work-life balance as a working mum is…

a constant juggle. I’ve accepted that I won’t always get it right. Every week is different and they are starting to understand this better.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.