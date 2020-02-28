Being a parent 28.2.2020 08:30 am

Mommy Blogger Modern Zulu Mom answers our mom questions

Karabo Mokoena
Mommy Blogger Modern Zulu Mom answers our mom questions

Robyn Davie Photography

Find out why respect is such an important value Thando hopes her children will learn.

In between being a mommy of three, Mommy Blogger and a career woman, Thando of Modern Zulu Mom found some time to answer our mom questions. Check how her mommy journey has been so far and what has stood out for her.

Being a mom is

a fulfilling and life-changing experience. It’s beautiful, raw and unpredictable.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when he

had greens (solid-food) for the first time – nappy explosion!

My advice to other moms would be

for them to be kinder to themselves and to other moms. We won’t know or do everything perfectly all the time.

When our children see us making mistakes, they learn too and other moms are not your competition.

My favourite part about being a mom is

the unconditional love that I get. Our home feels like the safest and warmest space in the world.

My biggest mom guilt is when

I realize that i might have been too harsh with my tone of voice. Words can be hurtful to little people.

My success as a parent is measured by

genuinely happy children, who laugh A LOT and are comfortable to be themselves regardless of who else is in the room.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is

your best is good enough.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is...

respect. Without it, we can’t be kind, sympathetic or good to others.

My work-life balance as a working mum is

a constant juggle. I’ve accepted that I won’t always get it right. Every week is different and they are starting to understand this better.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Blogger Aisha O’Reily answers our mom questions 1.5.2020
Radio DJ Sureshnie Reider answers our mom questions 13.3.2020
Modern Zulu Mom hosted her first Mama Mingle 21.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 