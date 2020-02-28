Parenty Recommends: Hipporoo Baby Carrier (0-24 months)

We chatted to the founder and owner of Hipporoo, Angela Wahl whose baby carrier really has moms and dads across South Africa talking.

How did Hipporoo get started?

I really struggled to find a baby carrier that suited my “clingy yet claustrophobic” son. While on maternity leave, after having tried almost all wraps and carriers on the market, I bought a sewing machine and designed it for my son. After receiving many requests from parents who literally wanted to buy it off me when they saw it, I decided to start it as my “side-hustle” and after two years of late nights in #pursuitofhipponess, launched on 20 March 2019 – International Day of Happiness.

What sets your products apart from other similar products out there?

This is the first locally designed and registered Hip Seat Baby Carrier to launch in South Africa. All products in the Hipporoo Collection have been thoroughly tested by parents for over a year and a half prior to launching them in the market. They are unique, designed with top quality materials and undergo rigorous product testing approved by SGS.

You initially started with the now famous baby carrier and have branched out into other products what made you decide to do that?

When my son started weaning at 4.5 months due to severe reflux, I tried a number of silicone grip bowls/placemats/plates and waterproof aprons, however found that the placemats were either too big for meals on-the-go or did not stick properly, and the aprons were either too small or the velcro wore quickly and often the sleeves would become soggy with the food I had taken hours to prepare. Again, I whipped out my sewing machine and essentially made them for him – I had no idea it would turn into a business at the time!

What has it been like being a mom entrepreneur?

Being a businessmom by day in the legal and compliance field, and mompreneur by night has been incredibly challenging, but extremely rewarding. After many years building my career from the ground up with a big corporate company, I was retrenched in September last year and was fortunate to have established this side-line business to keep me going. I recently listed on Takealot in order to free up some time, to continue to consult while running Hipporoo.

What is Hipporoo’s next venture?

During my pregnancy, I put on 25 kgs and managed to get back into shape exercising with my son. I recently enrolled in a Personal Training and Group Instructor program and launched Hipporoo Bod Pod Babywearing Workouts. Raising a baby can be a daunting experience – I hope that through sharing my passion for fitness and wellness, I can build a strong community to support parents in their journey!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.