Arrest of six-year-old places minimum arrest age in the spotlight

A little girl was arrested for throwing a tantrum at school earlier that day and the family have released the footage to rally for a new bill in Florida, US to raise the minimum arrest age to 12.

In the video, the handcuffed and traumatized child is heard crying and pleading with the officer not to put her in the police car. The incident took place in September 2019 and the officer arresting her was fired four days later. Changes were then made to rules to require that the arrest of anyone under 12 must have the approval of the deputy chief of the police station.

Local FYI: In South Africa currently a child under the age of 10 years cannot be arrested.

6-Year-Old Orlando Girl Arrested At School "Give me a second chance!"Newly released body-cam footage shows a 6-year-old girl getting handcuffed for throwing a tantrum at school. Posted by AJ+ on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

