Play Africa launches a Children’s Court

Play Africa has launched a children’s museum in Constitution Hill launched a children’s court.

It is a learning environment that wants to teach children about the Constitution and expose them to career prospects that the country’s judicial system has to offer.

The main aim of Play Africa is “preparing South Africa’s children for the future through play”.

Children get the opportunity to play judge, prosecutor, and other court related personnel. This gives them an opportunity to learn as they play.

Gretchen Wilson-Prangley, CEO and Founder of Play Africa said that it is important for them that every child experiences this courtroom. Therefore, they have used durable materials like wood and stainless steel to make the shelter so that they can set it up formally and informally in other areas.

