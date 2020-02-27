This baby is a whole mood!

A photo of a newborn baby in Brazil who looks less than impressed at being born has gone viral on social media. In the image Isabela Pereira de Jesus who is shown being born at a hospital n Rio de Janeiro on February 13th is captured grimacing, almost angrily at the doctors by the photographer hired by her mother especially for the purposes of capturing the moment the baby is born during her c section procedure.

The baby pulled the face when they were trying to get her to cry before cutting her umbilical cord, but Isabela just wasn’t having it. The photographer Rodrigo Kuntsmann took the snap of this moment and later shared it on his social media with the apt caption, “Today is my birth and I don’t even have the clothes for this.”

