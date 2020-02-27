Tips for creating more time for yourself mom!

If you have people following you throughout your house, while you’re in the toilet and wake up to small faces staring at you from the moment you open your eyes while lying in bed, then you must be a mom. Take heart we know you need some alone time now and then for sanity’s sake. Here’s a few tips on how to create pockets of ‘me time’ even when it seems impossible:

Take the longer way around to run errands

If you have someone watching the kids and find you have to dash out for milk or bread etc. Take the long way round there and back. Open your car windows and turn on your favourite song and drive.

Rotate babysitting with friends or family

Have a regular schedule with friends or family where your kids go over to their house for a couple of hours and you get to stay home in your empty and deliciously quiet house. The following you can have the kids and your friend or relative can enjoy an empty quiet spot.

Schedule time by yourself for an hour after bedtime for the kids

Stay up for an hour longer after all the kids have been tucked in for bed. To make sure that you do not just collapse into bed after they do plan ahead for your hour. Make sure you have your book that you’ve wanted to read close by and that herbal tea you’ve been wanting to try ready to brew as soon as they are all asleep.

Take some time alone during sibling playtime

If you have more than one child grab some alone time in a separate room during sibling playtime. Make it at least an hour to really benefit from the effects.

Take yourself on alone coffee shop dates

Get someone (aka dad) to step in while you step out on a coffee shop date by yourself. Grab your book to read, or phone to listen to your favourite podcast while sipping a cup of coffee at a coffee shop near your house.

Start a quiet hour tradition in your household

If your children are toddlers and above explain the importance of quiet time and start a tradition where for an hour a day in your house, everyone get to be alone whether its in their room, the garden etc. Explain that each person gets to do what they want during this hour, including you.

Pull in dad for support

Don’t be afraid to pull in dad for support because as parents you’re team. Express to him that you’ll be a better mom, wife, human being, better everything if you get to be alone regularly as well.

