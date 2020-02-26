SoWhatImPregnant shows how women get discriminated against in the workplace

Pregnancy is such a magical experience, but being in the workplace can take the magic away for a lot of pregnant moms.

A lot of women went to Twitter to share horrific stories about how they were discriminated against in the workplace due to their pregnancy.

Some of them shared horror stories of being advised to terminate their pregnancies, or ensure they don’t fall pregnant to get or keep a job.

One mom sadly shared that she was demoted when she came back from maternity leave.

Some women are even too scared to disclose their pregnancies to their employers due to fear of being judged and discriminated against.

Section 187 subsection e of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) and the Employment Equity Act (EEA) in section 6 prohibits unfair discrimination. This also protects pregnant women.

