IN PICS: Bontle Modiselle post baby body is truly inspirational!

New mom and presenter and choreographer Bontle Modiselle recently shared pics of her post baby body and her already well toned postpartum body is absolute goals. Three months since giving birth she shared that, “Bring on the swelling, discoloration , soft spots and cellulite- I’m not immune. Let me have a field day with the sleepless nights, the countless nappy changes and random cries, trying to figure out what she needs. Let me fall in love with the newer imperfections my body has inherited. These are vain concerns I’d trade in any day for my baby who I now get to stare at, hold kiss and love unconditionally.”

While we hear you Bontle, we certainly don’t see any imperfections here!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.