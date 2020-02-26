Son helps struggling mom and wins hearts

Struggling mom Nhlanhla Sarah was thoroughly surprised by her sons intervention . When her little boy knowing how much his mother was struggling, saw that the school was going to give away clothes he asked if he could take them for himself and his mom. So later when Sarah went to pick him up after school she was surprised when was given two plastic bags full of clothes when she went to pick up her son, she was taken aback but took them anyway. The school also decided to give them food as well. Sarah shared this moving tale on the #Imstaying Facebook group. “I took them with no pride cause I needed them. I was so happy and the clothes are so beautiful, as I speak he’s already picked clothes for casual day on Friday. I’m so proud of this little fella looking out for his mom. I’m definitely raising a gentleman”, says Sarah.

