Are C-sections in South Africa really twice the globally accepted norm?

In a recent statement made by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in January 2020, South Africa’s (SA) cesarean section rates are twice the globally accepted rates.

According to Africa Check, non-profit organisation this is false.

Global health standards are commonly set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to WHO, there is no set rate for c-sections globally.

In an official statement made by WHO in 2015 “every effort should be made to provide cesarean sections to women in need, rather than striving to achieve a specific rate”.

The SA Caesarean Delivery Rate in public hospitals in 2017 was 29.4%.

In 2019, Discovery reported that 74% of reported member births were via c-section.

It is clear that MEC Masuku’s statement was based on an outdated WHO recommendation of 1985 that was revised in 2014.

