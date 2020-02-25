ASK A TEACHER: My child is really struggling with maths- what can I do?

Hello Parents,

It’s not uncommon for kids to have trouble with mathematics.

Most foundation phase children who have trouble, just need more time and practice to learn the skills required. Others need extra help and support to get there. Children who struggle with maths concepts generally require physical objects in order to grasps the concepts taught. This is such an important part of understanding number concept and application of what has been learnt. Physically handing counters, beans or other items are an integral part of developing these skills.

The good news is that whatever the cause is behind your child’s difficulty with math, there are things you could do at home to help. There is no need to see Maths as unexciting and intimidating. The focus should really be on enjoyment

Ask the teacher what concepts are currently being taught in class and which specific areas need attention.

There are many ways that you can assist your child at home:

Look out for board games and books that incorporate Maths skills. Play or read them as a family.

Find apps to download that present Maths in a fun and interactive way.

Use objects around the house as an aid to assist in homework. Let them count out the ingredients needed to cook dinner. Use items to work out problem solving calculations

While driving play games with them. Add up the numbers on the registration plates.

In the supermarket, ask your child to go and put 5 bananas in a bag. Then ask them to make it 2 less. Ask how many are left now?

About Lauren: About Lauren:

I believe that all children are gifts and possess diverse talents and capabilities that need to develop at their own pace. I consider it a privilege to help facilitate their learning and academic growth. I believe each student learns in their own way and style. I strive to provide a safe and nurturing environment where each student can have the opportunity to experience success and progress. It is my goal to help encourage my learners to look beyond the four walls of our classroom and view the world around them as a place of safety, learning and discovery. By doing this, I hope to instill in them a desire to become lifelong learners.I have just started a tutoring programme from my home , part time, which I hope will develop into a permanent business.

My social media handles are

Facebook: Lauren Morgenrood