Becoming a Parent 25.2.2020 10:00 am

Boity reveals she can’t wait to be a mom

Parenty staff
Boity reveals she can’t wait to be a mom

'Boity: Own Your Throne'. Picture: Supplied

The rapper wants to focus on her personal life during the next five years

Well known and loved personality and recently turned reality TV star, with the launch of her  own reality TV show, Boity Thulo revealed that top in her five year plan is a baby. “Lately when I get asked whats your five year plan, my answer is simply motherhood. I cant wait to have children,” she expresses.

Back in 2017 Boity seemingly already had motherhood on her mind as,in reply to actress Samkelo Ndlovu expressing that she thought Thulo would make a great mom, she responded saying, “You know my heart. I’ve always believed that motherhood is my ultimate calling. I can’t wait.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
IN PICS: Bontle Modiselle post baby body is truly inspirational! 26.2.2020
Son helps struggling mom and wins hearts 26.2.2020
Why do relationships change after having a baby? 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 