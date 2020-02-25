Boity reveals she can’t wait to be a mom

Well known and loved personality and recently turned reality TV star, with the launch of her own reality TV show, Boity Thulo revealed that top in her five year plan is a baby. “Lately when I get asked whats your five year plan, my answer is simply motherhood. I cant wait to have children,” she expresses.

Back in 2017 Boity seemingly already had motherhood on her mind as,in reply to actress Samkelo Ndlovu expressing that she thought Thulo would make a great mom, she responded saying, “You know my heart. I’ve always believed that motherhood is my ultimate calling. I can’t wait.”

