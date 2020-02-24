MUST SEE: Singer Cici celebrates conceiving against odds

South African singer Cici recently announced her miracle pregnancy on social media saying ” Where Science deems it impossible God always reminds why he is God.”Against all odds the songstress has managed to conceive after having been told by doctors that she would probably not be able to conceive due to undergoing a pelvic replacement operation after suffering abuse allegedly at the hand of her former partner kwaito star Arthur Mafokate. “Doctors said during pregnancy the child sits on the pelvic bones and because mine were broken and had screws in them, I may never be able to have children”, explains Cici.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.