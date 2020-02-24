Being a parent 24.2.2020 12:00 pm

LISTEN: Have you ever questioned a decision you made as a parent?

The Great Equalizer
Have you ever made a snap decision as a parent in the moment and then questioned it later?

As parents you question whether you’re making the right decision all the time. The Great Equalizer duo have however, discovered a whole new level of questioning this decision on the Reddit thread
Am I The Asshole where parents have question if calling the cops on their child to teach them a lesson for example, makes them a terrible parent.  The list of jaw-dropping things parents have done in the moment and questioned it later is jaw dropping.
