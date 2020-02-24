Serena Williams reveals the challenges of being a working mom

The parenting landscape looks the same for everyone. Moms experience the same joys and challenges, including talented tennis player Serena Williams.

Serena recently shared a paparazzi picture of herself sitting in a car with her daughter Alexis Olympia.

Serena shared:

Her hashtags were even more inspirational as she has no makeup on, and her hair was as messy as any other mother’s on a challenging day.

Her post received a lot of love from other celebrity moms, including Gabrielle Union and our very own Anele Mdoda who said: “and then you kick ass”.

Note to working moms: You are doing great.

