Being a parent 21.2.2020

Model Ashley Graham posts the coolest breastfeeding pic ever

Parenty staff
Model Ashley Graham posts the coolest breastfeeding pic ever

The model and TV actress also shared pictures of her stretchmarks.

Plus size model and TV presenter Ashley Graham just had a baby in January and is winning mom hearts all over by being candid about motherhood.

She posted pics of her post pregnancy stretchmarks saying, “Same me. few new stories.” But she didn’t stop there and went onto to post about coming to terms with having to wear a diaper as part of her post-partum recovery. Last but not least she posted what is arguably the coolest breastfeeding pic we have ever seen.

 

☕️&????

same me. few new stories.

