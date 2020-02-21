Model Ashley Graham posts the coolest breastfeeding pic ever

Plus size model and TV presenter Ashley Graham just had a baby in January and is winning mom hearts all over by being candid about motherhood.
She posted pics of her post pregnancy stretchmarks saying, “Same me. few new stories.” But she didn’t stop there and went onto to post about coming to terms with having to wear a diaper as part of her post-partum recovery. Last but not least she posted what is arguably the coolest breastfeeding pic we have ever seen.
View this post on Instagram
Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too????????♀️ After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.
