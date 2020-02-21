Cardi B is coming to SA and we’re all for her realness about being a mama

Rapper Cardi B, who is set to perform in SA for the first time in June, is not only a boss rapper but she is also mom to a baby girl names Kulture.

We count all the times since becoming a mom that the rapper has been so real about the journey of motherhood. Like when:

She got real about the struggle to bounce back after giving birth

“I didn’t [think] it would take my body so long to heal, like, I thought six weeks was gonna be good enough. No, bro, my ass is broken, this baby broke my ass. . . . Doing a tour with Bruno Mars in, like, the biggest arenas and I didn’t want to go on tour and not be able to dance or perform properly, not be able to get choreography right, because my body is extremely weak right now. Like, so weak. That postpartum shit is really real, y’all.”

“When I was pregnant, I used to tell myself, like, when I give birth, I’m . . . gonna snap back right away. But exactly seven days into motherhood? “A bitch look fucked up in the game. My hair’s fucked up, my eyes are so dark and puffy . . . like, I’m wild pale.”

She was honest about going through post-partum depression

“I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about post-partum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.

She admitted that her baby bosses her around

“I met my match. She is very demanding, like, I can’t believe I have a boss. When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat. It’s not like, ‘Oh three minutes?’ No. Give me the milk now.”

