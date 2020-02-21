Bassie’s cute kids meet Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and their faces say it all

View this post on Instagram

Our queen, the queen of the Universe @zozitunzi the one who is teaching our children to ”take up space” is my #WomanCrushWednesday thank you for making every child see their own potential, to know that their dreams are valid and they must pursue them relentlessly. Kgosi and Bontle were enamored to meet you. Thank you for being so gracious and taking the time to take pictures with so many of us on your #zozicomeshome sojourn, go and conquer the world honey. We are behind you every step of the way. You are loved. ♥️. . Irish Travel Blessing: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. May good luck be with you Wherever you go, and your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. May your days be many and your troubles be few, May all God’s blessings descend upon you, May peace be within you, May your heart be strong, May you find what you’re seeking wherever you roam. May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been the foresight to know where you’re going and the insight to know when you’re going too far.