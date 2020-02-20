Parenty Recommends: Skincare products for babies

Launched in 2011 by Mum of two Joanna Jensen, Childs Farm is the second largest baby & child toiletries brand in the UK.

Although not organic, Childs Farm products uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of mild, kind and delicious smelling toiletries that cares for the hair and skin of newborns and upwards. None of the products contains parabens, SLSs, mineral oils or artificial colours.

Childs Farm is a member of the Vegan Society, and all Childs Farm products are suitable for vegans, with the exception of the hair conditioner and detangler, which both contain honey. Childs Farm has been awarded the Leaping Bunny certification which confirms that none of the ingredients or finished products are tested on animals.

Dermatologist and pediatrician approved, all Childs Farm products are put through extensive clinical tests and user trials to make sure everyone can use them – even those with sensitive skin and is also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.

Our recommended products:

Childs Farm Baby Wash unfragranced – RSP: R79.68

Childs Farms fragrance-free baby wash is specially formulated for the cleaning and moisturising of the delicate skin and hair of newborns and babies. Using natural cleansers, it cuts through dirt gently and effectively, leaving baby’s skin and hair nourished and hydrated. What does it do and why is it different? Designed specifically for the most delicate of skin, our baby wash ensures that moisturising starts from the moment of washing making this a core part of baby’s cleaning routine. Skin remains plump and soft after use, with no dried out patches.

Childs Farm Baby Bedtime Bubbles organic tangerine oil – R79.68

Childs Farm mild, foaming bubble bath makes bubbly bubbles fragranced with organic tangerine oil. Designed to clean and moisturise all skin types. Use in every bath for happy skin and relaxing bath times!

What does it do and why is it different? Not only does this bubble bath clean and moisturise baby’s skin, the organic tangerine essential oil smells fresh, clean and delicious. Tangerine is also one of the few essential oils that you could put neat on a baby’s skin.

Childs Farm Baby Shampoo unfragranced – R79.68

Childs Farm unfragranced baby shampoo is mild enough to use on the tiniest of heads to clear away dead skin and grime.

What does it do and why is it different? Made with naturally derived ingredients and suitable for newborns and upwards. It is dermatologist and pediatricianapproved and suitable for sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.

Childs Farm baby shampoo is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International.

Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser mildly fragranced – RSP: R88.42

Baby’s skin needs extra special protection to keep skin cells plumped up to prevent infection and irritation. This ultra-absorbent cream soaks quickly into face, hands, feet and body immediately after application, with no greasy after-feel.

What does it do and why is it different? This stand out moisturiser has helped thousands of babies, children and adults with sensitive and even eczema-prone skin. Designed for baby’s new skin, our formula contains some of nature’s best moisturisers which get to work straight away. Many users see a noticeable difference in their skin within days, and refer to this as a miracle cream.

Suitable for the most sensitive of skin, it looks after baby’s delicate skin before it has fully developed.

Childs Farm Nappy Cream unfragranced – RSP: R79.68

A preventative, deeply moisturising, unfragranced cream to use on even the most sensitive of bottoms at every nappy change. What does it do and why is it different? Not just for little bums! Although it’s formulated for baby’s bottom, this nappy cream is also great for topical use on dry and irritated skin of all ages, and to clear up rashes on any part of the body and face.

Childs Farm products are available at Baby City stores nationwide, selected Clicks, Pick ‘n Pay and Babies R Us stores, selected Checkers stores in Gauteng as well as takealot.com and www.babiesafrica.com.