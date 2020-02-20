Kids starting school two years earlier could soon be a reality for parents- what we know so far

During the minister’s address as she participated in the debate on the State Of the Nation address Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga shared that the Department will this year table a bill that will make schooling, two years prior to Grade 1, compulsory.

“We are in the process of declaring the two years prior to Grade 1 compulsory. The Basic Education Amendment Bill, which pronounces on this, will be tabled in Parliament this year,” says Motshekga.The Minister also added that in addition to the above the Ministry is busy with plans to move the Early Childhood development function from the Department of social development where it currently sits to the Department of Basic Education.

“We are in the process of conducting a readiness assessment of the DBE readiness to receive and effectively deliver the ECD function,” explains Motshekga

The is plan is to fully implement this curriculum in all Foundation Phase schools by 2022

