Father prepares his 3-year-old daughter for the sound of bombs using laughter

While some parents are potty training their toddlers and teaching them the alphabet, Abdullah Mohammed, a Syrian father of a 3-year-old girl, is teaching his daughter to tolerate the sound of bombs.

Mohammed and his daughter fled from their home in Saraqib to stay with a friend in Sarmada. They fled due to the heavy shelling (fire used to saturate an area rather than hit a specific target) around their areas.

In the video, Mohammed is using laughter with her daughter as he teaches her the difference between bombs and fighter jets.

The cute little girl is heard saying “yes, it is funny”, as she hears the sound of the bomb made by her father.

This Syrian father helps his 3-year-old daughter face the fear of bombings with laughter pic.twitter.com/7tzh6KlJeD — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2020

