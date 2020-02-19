Ellen Degeneres asks parents for pics of their kids messy playrooms

After the reality tv star and mom of four Kim Kardashian West shared pictures of her immaculate and perfectly organised kids playroom with her fans on social media, Ellen Degeneres put out a call to her fans asking, “Is your “playroom” messier than Kim Kardashian’s? I want to see it!”. The talkshow host received an overwhelming response with some parents sharing playrooms where it was a challenge to even get the door open as a result of the mess.

Is your “playroom” messier than Kim Kardashian’s? I want to see it! Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Saturday, 15 February 2020

