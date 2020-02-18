Becoming a Parent 18.2.2020 04:00 pm

Pholosong Hospital denies claims that they left a placenta in a woman’s body after she gave birth

Karabo Mokoena


Gauteng Health states that this is ‘humanly improbable’.

In September 2019, a 25-year-old East Rand woman gave birth to her first child. Shortly after her child’s birth, she started experiencing stomach cramps which led her back to the place she gave birth; Pholosong Hospital.

The hospital failed to book her in immediately and gave her a booking of February 2020. This was in December 2019. She claimed that she then drank hot water and subsequently started bleeding heavily and a big chunk of blood came out of her body. She stored her placenta in the fridge, unaware of what it was.

The doctors did not want to explain what it was that came out of her, but she soon discovered what it was.

The Gauteng Health Department has since released a statement that it is ‘humanly improbable’ for a woman to survive with the placenta in her womb for that long.

The statement argues that she would have been dead from either an infection or postpartum hemorrhage. In summary, the hospital says she should have been dead if the placenta was in her body for 5 months.

