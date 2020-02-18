New mom Sphelele Makhunga, Itumeleng Khune’s wife reveals, “I want three kids”

Celeb couple soccer star Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele Makhunga may have just welcomed their brand new baby girl one month old Amogelang Zenande Khune and twenty three year old Sphelele recently shared her experience of pregnancy and motherhood with an Instagram Stories Q&A. In it she revealed that she wasn’t necessarily strictly eating healthy or eating too much junk food during her pregnancy. She also revealed that she’s always wanted to start a family at an early age saying, ” I’ve always wanted to be married at a young age and start a family at a young age.” She also shared that they are already open to growing their family even further saying, “I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation.”

