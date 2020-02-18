Being a parent 18.2.2020 02:00 pm

SA child fashionista lands front row status at New York Fashion Week

Parenty staff
South African-Italian star and five year old fashionista Aria features on US retailer Targets’ latest ad campaign and is making big waves on the US fashion scene.

South African, Aria De Chicchis is currently featuring in a campaign for retailer Target and is set to star in a Walmart Mother’s day print campaign.

Aria is part of a new wave of young fashionistas making a name for themselves in the fashion and modelling world with her friend six year old Taylen Biggs who recently launched a beauty collection. Aria and Biggs (pictured below arriving at NYFW) were recently seen sitting front row at New York fashion week.

