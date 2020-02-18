SA child fashionista lands front row status at New York Fashion Week

South African, Aria De Chicchis is currently featuring in a campaign for retailer Target and is set to star in a Walmart Mother’s day print campaign.

Aria is part of a new wave of young fashionistas making a name for themselves in the fashion and modelling world with her friend six year old Taylen Biggs who recently launched a beauty collection. Aria and Biggs (pictured below arriving at NYFW) were recently seen sitting front row at New York fashion week.

