SA child fashionista lands front row status at New York Fashion Week

South African, Aria De Chicchis is currently featuring in a campaign for retailer Target and is set to star in a Walmart Mother’s day print campaign.
Aria is part of a new wave of young fashionistas making a name for themselves in the fashion and modelling world with her friend six year old Taylen Biggs who recently launched a beauty collection. Aria and Biggs (pictured below arriving at NYFW) were recently seen sitting front row at New York fashion week.
We leave a little sparkle wherever we go ???? . . ???? @quistyle . . . #nyfw2020 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #stylestar #styleinfluencer #friendshipgoals #kidswear #kidsstyle #nyfwkids #ootd #girlssupportinggirls #sequins #fashionbombkids #stylish #streetstyle #taylenbiggs #aria_is_chicc
