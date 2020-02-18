Mom social media post about kindness of all female strangers while flying goes viral

Kinsey mom of 2 year old Wyatt and James 5 was flying with the two kids from Disneyland and experiencing the challenges that come with flying with young kids. So she totally didn’t expect it when after running all over the airport after losing her ID and being on the verge of tears because her 2 year old was screaming, a kind stranger in the front said to her, “here, jump in front of me! I know how it is!”. This sentence from this one stranger was just the beginning as another mom offered to carry her stuff as she carried her now asleep two year old. But the kindness off the flight continued in it as well when during the flight another woman walked to Becca’s seat and offered to hold Wyatt for the rest of the flight saying, “You look like you need a break.”

So I thought it was a good idea to fly by myself with a 2 yr old and a 5 year old ???? we were standing in line in… Posted by Becca Kinsey on Friday, 7 December 2018

If you found this article useful or interesting, why not subscribe to Parenty’s weekly newsletter for a wrap up of that week’s best content