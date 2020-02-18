Meet our resident Obstetrician & Gynecologist: Dr Mpume Zende

Special interest in Sexual & Reproductive Health and Sexual Medicine, Dr Mpume Zende joins the Parenty team to answer all your questions around your birthing journey and postpartum.

She says not only is she a passionate OB-Gynae ,but also Founder of Mics & Steths (Microphones &Stethoscopes) Legacy ,a health and information consultancy that seeks to provide solutions to Sexual and Reproductive Health & Wellness through connecting Media and Medicine.

This recipient of the International Society of Sexual Medicine attended ESSM School of Sexual Medicine programing Budapest Nov 2019 says: “I am excited to be joining the Parenty team where I will use my expertise to answer all your gynecological related questions.”

Want a question answered by Dr Mpume? email us on editors@parenty.co.za

*Always consult your gynecologist or health care practitioner should you have concerns.

About Dr Mpume:

Undergraduate (MD): MBCHB Nelson R. Mandela School of Medicine University of KwaZulu Natal

Post-Graduate: Specialized in Obstetrics & Gynecology FCOG(SA) University of Witwatersrand

Recipient of International Society of Sexual Medicine attended ESSM School of Sexual Medicine programing Budapest (Nov 2019)

As if studying and helping women with their journeys isn’t enough Dr Mpume is also a Sexual and reproductive Health and Rights Advisory – Gauteng MEC, Westrand District Health : strategies to deliver quality services and Content Producer – Expert OB-Gynaecologist advisor and producer of content across all platforms, including print, tv and radio, social media, including Facebook, Areas of interest Women’s Health: hormones and family planning and teen health among others.

She is currently a Obstetrician & Gynecologist Morningside Mediclinic , works at DISA Private Clinic (part time) and is a shareholder of The Birthing Team shareholder and specialist clinician, while also serving as a Gauteng Region Committee Member: Southern Africa Sexual Health Association (SASHA) •

You can listen to her on Kaya FM : Co-host Home with Mapaseka Sexual Health

Career highlights include:

Speaker at 6th Annual WE CAN Africa 2019: breast and cervical cancer advocacy summit

Attendee : Women’s Health Summit 2019 Berlin Germany • Attended European Society School of Sexual Medicine November 2018 Budapest

Winner Women of stature Woman the year in Healthcare 2018

District (Clinical Specialist ( Obst & Gynae) West rand District : oversees mater nal health at district and primary healthcare , as well as school health • Member of MEC of Health Gauteng task team in O&G : focusing on Clinical gov ernance, Health Policy advisory and implementation

Find her on Instagram : @dr.gynae Twitter: @celebgynae