Kelly Khumalo proves ‘like mother like daughter’

We enjoy all the singing talent that South Africa has like Kelly Khumalo. But we love it even more when we find out that talent is grooming future talent for this country too.

In a recent video shared to promote her upcoming concert Gospel meets Afro Night with Kelly Khumalo, the singer is seen singing with her five year old daughter Thingo. From what we can hear of Kelly’s little ones sweet voice in this video, little Thingo could be following in her moms musical footsteps and we love that!

My little song bird ????, can’t wait for #GospelMeetsAfroNightWithKellyKhumalo 26th of March @SowetoTheatre tickets available @webticketSA pic.twitter.com/1jDX0apAgJ — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) February 9, 2020

