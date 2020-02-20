The most adorable kids of the Instagram streets

We love it when celebs have kids- We love following the journey as we enjoy their celeb pregnancy style as they grow through the nine months. We love finding out details about their baby like what interesting names they will have for their incoming bundle of joy or what beautiful items they cannot do without in their nursery. However, most of all, we love it when the cute babies arrive and celeb moms and dads create for them, their own social media handles. These are easily just some of the cutest celeb kids of Instagram and why we love them:

@Khumophanda

This is the account of celeb parents Mo and Mome’s cute daughter Khumo. This celeb daughter and princess is one of a kind and full of personality and was outstanding on the celeb couple’s reality show Mo and Mome. We particularly like keeping up with Khumo’s business adventures on the page as this little one already has a successful line of haircare products called Tiny Huggs by Khumopanda.

@Kairo.forbes

This four year olds account is one of the sweetest pages you’ll come across. We love Kairo’s style and her closet, with her name on it, is absolute goals. We also love seeing the lovely moments between Kairo and her parents DJ Zinhle and AKA. Particularly the moments Kairo plays model for moms

@thebrooklyndaly

This account belongs to little Brooklyn, baby of Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former Miss USA Kenya Moore. The bio on the account states that her mommy runs the account and that she is a miracle baby. This is so true as this celeb mom conceived via invitrofertilisation and had pregnancy complications due to preclampsia. We love how real this account is and how Kenya shares the small but special moments she has with baby Brooklyn, like a video of her taking her very first steps!!

@Pilarjhena

This is the page of Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Porsha Williams daughter Pilar Jhena and its all sorts of sweet. This little ones glam outfits and photo shoots with her mom are absolutely adorable. Baby Pilar is well travelled and we enjoy seeing pics of her on holiday with her parents . She’s also quite a baby socialite and the pics of her socialising with other children at birthday parties etc are adorbs.

@Kenziebala

This page belongs to musician Loyiso Bala and wife Jennifer’s daughter Kenzie. From her page it’s clear that Kenzie is already a brand influencer, as she posts about her favourite toys on the page. We also love the cute family snaps of the entire Bala family on the page and the real moments where little Kenzie experiences things for the first time, like getting her teeth cleaned. Cute, cute cute!

