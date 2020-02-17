Better children will make for a better future

Raising sound children who will make best adults in the future is at the forefront of the not-for-profit company Childline Gauteng based in Parktown. Director at the company, Lynne Cawood said their prevention and early intervention work is essential for opening the way to a better future for our children, and therefore a better future for our country.

“Ensuring that vulnerable, abused, traumatised and neglected children are safe, healed and more resilient, is fundamentally necessary to enable them to reach their true potential,” she said.

The company which is registered with the South African Revenue Service as a public benefit organisation (PBO) has been at the forefront of protecting vulnerable children and promoting children’s rights since 1987. Cawood said, “We have financial transparency, good governance and robust internal organisational systems, structures and processes, as well as monitoring and evaluation systems for all programmes and projects.”

She added that they have offices in seven areas in Gauteng, and are accessible to the most marginalised communities, identified by Government as in need of services and development. Childline offers free services 24/7, 365 days, providing support to hundreds of thousands of children, and their families, whose human rights have been compromised, and are beset with violent, psycho-social and economic challenges.

Childline Gauteng has very strong relations with the South African Government and works closely with the departments of Social Development, Education, Justice, and Community Safety, as well as South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“In addition, we have long-term partnerships and working relationships with a large range of non-profit, non-governmental and community-based organisations in all of the communities we serve, which assists with the collaboration and referrals necessary to ensure our beneficiaries’ needs are met,” Cawood said.

She indicated add that their Curriculum, Advising and Programme Planning (Capp) School Talks Programme is aligned with and supports the Department of Education’s curriculum for life orientation.

According to Cawood, Childline Gauteng is affiliated to Childline South Africa which operates nationally and whose mandate is support, capacity building, and advocacy at both national and international forums.

To donate to Childline Gauteng, click on the link, 011 645 2000.