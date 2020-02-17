Have a question for a teacher? We’ll get it answered!

Lauren Morgenrood joins the Parenty team as our foundation phase expert answering all your parenting questions around schooling, learning and education in our new bi-weekly Question and Answer segement.

Grade R to Grade 3 primary schoolers and have questions around their schooling, education and behaviour don’t hesitate to reach out to us with your questions on If you have children inand have questions around their schooling, education and behaviour don’t hesitate to reach out to us with your questions on editors@parenty.co.za and we will be sure to get those questions answered.

Says Lauren: “I always knew that teaching was my calling. I’m a mom of two boys, who have taught me so much more than I ever could learn from books. I have been a foundation phase educator for the last 14 years and pride myself on my interpersonal skills with the children I teach and their families, as well as the ability to understand and connect with children who have specific behavioral or educational barriers and I look forward to answering all your questions!”

About Lauren: About Lauren:

I believe that all children are gifts and possess diverse talents and capabilities that need to develop at their own pace. I consider it a priviledge to help facilitate their learning and academic growth. I believe each student learns in their own way and style. I strive to provide a safe and nurturing environment where each student can have the opportunity to experience success and progress. It is my goal to help encourage my learners to look beyond the four walls of our classroom and view the world around them as a place of safety, learning and discovery. By doing this, I hope to instill in them a desire to become lifelong learners.I have just started a tutoring programme from my home , part time, which I hope will develop into a permanent business.

My social media handles are

Facebook: Lauren Morgenrood

If you are looking for some extra lessons for your kids contact the details below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.