LISTEN: How does sex evolve as we become parents?

This week on The Great Equalizer, your favourite podcast duo brings back Maintenance Night and chats to MD and sexologist Dr Jireh Serfontein about how our sexual tastes evolve as we get older (and become parents). Sam and Charlene unpack how couples can brave the most awkward and intimate conversations to get on the same sexual page.

They also take some questions from curious listeners and delve right in to threesomes, games, toys, fantasies, boundaries and (of course) comprehensive sex education.

DISCLAIMER: Your listening to this podcast is strictly consensual (but oh my will it be lotsa fun) ????