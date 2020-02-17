School applications open today – Guide to making application easier in WC

It’s the beginning of the year but The Western Cape Education Department of education has opened school registrations for children for 2021. This registration window will be open from today until it closes on March 17.

Documents you will need:

Certified copy of ID/Birth certificate

Immunisation card/Road to health chart (Primary schools only)

The learner’s last school (If the learner has already been in school)

A study permit issued by Home Affairs (If the learner is a foreign national)

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s tips for parents:

“I encourage parents to apply to at least three schools, including their closest school, and to apply as early as possible- don’t wait until the last minute.”

“Use the online system to apply. The system was piloted last year, and Schafer said this year it would be expanded to all schools across the province. Schools will assist parents in applying online if they do not have the means to do so. If this is not possible, the school will provide a paper based application to complete.”

“I advise parents to contact the schools they would like to apply to beforehand to check their admissions policy and to ensure that they supply all the documents required by these schools. Schools may also ask parents for further information depending on their admissions policy- as long as these are in line with the South African Schools act and the national and provincial policies on admission”

“Registering on the admissions website or submitting an application does not mean the learner has been enrolled at the school. Parents will be informed of the outcome of their applications by email or sms between May 15 and 22.”

“If a learner is offered a place, parents must confirm acceptance of a space by June 5. If they only receive an offer after June 5, they must confirm acceptance within three days.”

For frequently asked questions parents can also visit the Western Cape Education Department website on https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/learner-enrolment-faq

If you found this article useful or interesting, why not subscribe to Parenty’s weekly newsletter for a wrap up of that week’s best content