Even Kate Middleton admits that she experiences ‘mom guilt’

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently sat with Giovanna Fletcher who hosts the podcast “Happy Mom, Happy Baby”.

The two discussed their parenting journeys as moms to three children. Kate and Prince Williams have three children together; George, 6; Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 21 months.

Kate shared that she experiences mom guilt when she is required to take on royal tasks and leave her children behind. She feels like her royal responsibilities are standing in the way of raising her children.

When Giovanni asked her is she experiences mom guilt, Kate responded by saying “Yes, absolutely! I think anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”

