Even Kate Middleton admits that she experiences ‘mom guilt’

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently sat with Giovanna Fletcher who hosts the podcast “Happy Mom, Happy Baby”.
The two discussed their parenting journeys as moms to three children. Kate and Prince Williams have three children together; George, 6; Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 21 months.
Kate shared that she experiences mom guilt when she is required to take on royal tasks and leave her children behind. She feels like her royal responsibilities are standing in the way of raising her children.
When Giovanni asked her is she experiences mom guilt, Kate responded by saying “Yes, absolutely! I think anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”
????️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey. On the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey. It’s not too late to have your say in the biggest national conversation on the early years — visit the link in our bio to complete the survey ???? and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.
