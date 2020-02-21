Five child friendly restaurants to visit that aren’t McDonalds

Papachinos (Child- friendly restaurants in Clearwater, Fourways, Broadacres, Silverlakes, Boksburg)

This chain of restaurants is well known amongst parents and has multiple branches for your convenience. Great food and wonderful play areas for children.

Bambanani (Child-friendly Restaurant and Party Venue Melville)

Bambanani prides itself in being built for families and is a boutique place for both family and friends with a great eatery. They offer wonderful play areas (Jungle gym, arts and craft areas) for kids intermingled with stylish decor and tasty meals.

Tel: 011 482 2900

Nostimo by Mythos (Child-friendly Greek Restaurant Waterfall)

This Greek restaurant is ideally located in the upcoming area of Waterfall with jungle gyms and an outdoor play area.

Tel: 011 517 2349

Picolinos (Child-friendly Restaurant Fourways)

Visit this Italian family restaurant whose signature dish are delicious design it yourself pizza. The play area, including jungle gyms, slides, swings, see-saws, paid go-carts

Tel: 011 467 0618

River Cafe (Child-friendly Restaurant Sandton)

This is restaurant and event venue located in the Sandton Field and Study Centre. Lunches range from fresh salads to pastas and gourmet burgers.

Tel: 011 783 2442

