What type of mom are you? A unicorn one?

The Unicorn mom is a brand new addition to the other styles that you may be aware of like the tiger moms and helicopter moms. While tiger moms expect their kids to excel at every single thing they do and refuse to accept second best and helicopter moms who are famous for hovering, Unicorn moms are real people with real flaws. The urban dictionary defines a unicorn mom as, “a mother, who’s not perfect, enjoys alcohol, has a sense of humour and couldn’t care less what you think.”

Signs you are Unicorn mom:

Do you like to have fun, relax with a cold beverage while doing what you have to keep your children alive?

Do you not care about the politics and judgements that people often ascribe to parent?

Do you love your kids but openly admit that you want to head butt them at least twice a day?

If you answered yes to the above- you may just be a Unicorn mom.



