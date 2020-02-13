Parenty 13.2.2020 04:15 pm

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

Parenty Staff
A woman passes a SONA 2020 sign outside the Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town during preparations for the State of the Nation address taking place tomorrow, 12 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa, we hope you’re listening!

The Parenty team sat down with some kids to find out how they feel the president is doing and what the president needs to focus ahead of his State of the Nation (SONA) address taking place in Cape Town later today.  Listen to what they had to say.

