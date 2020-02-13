The Parenty team sat down with some kids to find out how they feel the president is doing and what the president needs to focus ahead of his State of the Nation (SONA) address taking place in Cape Town later today. Listen to what they had to say.
Parenty 13.2.2020 04:15 pm
WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.